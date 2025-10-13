/From Kim Garth to Sophie Ecclestone, top 5 bowlers in latest ICC Women's ODI rankings 2025

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 13, 2025, 17:37 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 17:37 IST

From Kim Garth to Sophie Ecclestone, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC Women's ODI rankings 2025. This list also includes Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt and Marizanne Kapp

Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 792 points
(Photograph: Reuters)

Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 792 points

Sophie Ecclestone, known for her mystery spin bowling, tops the chart of latest ICC Women's ODI bowling rankings with 792 points. So far, in 78 WODIs, Sophie has taken 134 wickets at a bowling average of 18.91. Her tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) - 692 points
(Photograph: X)

Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) - 692 points

The star Australian all-rounder, Ashleigh Gardner, is placed second on the latest Women's ODI ICC rankings with 692 points. In her ODI career, Gardner has played 83 matches and took 106 wickets at a bowling average of 22.62.

Megan Schutt (Australia) - 666 points
(Photograph: AFP)

Megan Schutt (Australia) - 666 points

In the latest ICC ODI rankings, Australia's Megan Schutt is placed at the third position with 666 points. Schutt in her ODI career has played 104 matches and has taken 143 wickets at a bowling average of 23.62. Her tally also includes five four-wicket hauls.

Kim Garth (Australia) - 663 points
(Photograph: Cricket Australia)

Kim Garth (Australia) - 663 points

Australia's Kim Garth features fourth on this list. Currently, Garth with 663 points is placed on fourth position in the latest Women's ODI rankings. In her ODI career, she has played 61 matches and took 62 wickets at a bowling average of 24.64.

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) - 659 points
(Photograph: AFP)

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa) - 659 points

The star Proteas all-rounder, Marizanne Kapp, features fifth on this list with 659 points. In her ODI career, Kapp has played 156 matches and took 172 wickets at a bowling economy of 3.83.

