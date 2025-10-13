/From Kim Garth to Sophie Ecclestone, top 5 bowlers in latest ICC Women's ODI rankings 2025

From Kim Garth to Sophie Ecclestone, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC Women's ODI rankings 2025. This list also includes Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt and Marizanne Kapp
Sophie Ecclestone, known for her mystery spin bowling, tops the chart of latest ICC Women's ODI bowling rankings with 792 points. So far, in 78 WODIs, Sophie has taken 134 wickets at a bowling average of 18.91. Her tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.
The star Australian all-rounder, Ashleigh Gardner, is placed second on the latest Women's ODI ICC rankings with 692 points. In her ODI career, Gardner has played 83 matches and took 106 wickets at a bowling average of 22.62.
In the latest ICC ODI rankings, Australia's Megan Schutt is placed at the third position with 666 points. Schutt in her ODI career has played 104 matches and has taken 143 wickets at a bowling average of 23.62. Her tally also includes five four-wicket hauls.
Australia's Kim Garth features fourth on this list. Currently, Garth with 663 points is placed on fourth position in the latest Women's ODI rankings. In her ODI career, she has played 61 matches and took 62 wickets at a bowling average of 24.64.
The star Proteas all-rounder, Marizanne Kapp, features fifth on this list with 659 points. In her ODI career, Kapp has played 156 matches and took 172 wickets at a bowling economy of 3.83.