/From Smriti Mandhana to Tazmin Brits, top 5 batters in latest ICC Women's ODI rankings 2025

From Smriti Mandhana to Tazmin Brits, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC Women's ODI rankings 2025. This list also includes Nat Sciver-Brunt, Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner
India's star opener, Smriti Mandhana, tops the chart of latest ICC Women's ODI batting rankings with 791 points. So far, in 110 WODIs, Mandhana has scored 4,919 runs at an average of 47.29.
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt is placed second on the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings with 731 points. In her ODI career, Brunt has played 123 matches and scored 4,124 runs at an average of 46.33. Her tally also includes nine centuries.
The Australian wicket-keeper batter, Beth Mooney, features next on this list. Currently, Mooney with 713 points is placed on third position in the latest Women's ODI rankings. In her ODI career, Mooney has played 87 matches and scored 2,907 runs at an average of 50.12. Her tally also includes five centuries.
In the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings, Proteas' Tazmin Brits is placed at the fourth position with 706 points. Brits in her ODI career has played 41 matches and scored 1,525 runs at an average of 39.10.
The star Australian all-rounder, Ashleigh Gardner, is next on this list with 697 points. She is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest Women's ODI rankings. So far, Gardner has played 82 WODIs and scored 1,442 runs at an average of 30.04. Her tally also includes seven half-centuries and two centuries.