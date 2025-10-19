/AUS vs IND, 1st ODI: Rohit, Virat return as India name Playing XI for Perth clash; Nitish Reddy debuts

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma finally made their much-awaited return to the Indian team on Sunday (Oct 19) as the Men in Blue are set to take on Australia in the first of a three-match ODI series. Having last played for India in the Champions Trophy final in March and also announced their retirement from the Test format, Rohit and Virat had not played for the national side since March. At the time of writing, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Rohit, Virat return

The duo of Virat and Rohit was absent from the England and West Indies series, having called time on their red-ball career in May. They had already retired from the T20I format after the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup, which means Virat and Rohit are now only available for the 50-over format.

Interestingly, when the team for the Australia series was announced, Rohit was dropped as captain but included in the squad for the ODI series. The captain’s armband was passed on to Gill, who was promoted to the role while already serving as the Test team captain. He was also elevated to the T20I team’s vice-captain role.

Nitish Reddy on debut

The Indian team opted to give Nitish Kumar Reddy his debut ODI cap, having excelled during last summer’s Australia tour in the Test format. This meant Nitish has now represented India in all three formats in a span of the last 12 months. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav had to settle for a place on the bench despite impressing in the Test series against the West Indies.

Teams News

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

