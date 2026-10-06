/Big Blow for Australia: Cameron Green ruled out of first Test vs South Africa

Australia suffered a blow to their preparations for the Test series against South Africa after losing key all-rounder Cameron Green for the series opener in Durban starting Friday (Oct 9). Green suffered an abdominal strain while batting during the third ODI in Potchefstroom. Even if Green recovers at some point in the series, he will only play as a batter.

During the third and final ODI, Corbin Bosch hit Green in the stomach, after which the lanky all-rounder smashed him for a six before being dismissed on the next ball. Despite the blow, there is optimism within the Australian medical camp, which expects Green to feature in the second and third Tests in Gqeberha or Cape Town, respectively.

"He's (Green) progressing pretty well, all things considered," Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said ahead of the team's first full training session at Kingsmead, venue for the first Test. "He's still here for a reason, so there is some light at the end of the tunnel. It'll just be a matter of going through the rehab.

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"He's got a pretty demanding week this week as he reintroduces a few activities, and you'll see that probably play out in the net situation [and] during lunchtime, in and around the game. It's a bit of an unknown, but there's still optimism that he will take part in the series at some point,” he said.

Speaking on Green’s bowling chances during the series, McDonald said, “That's highly unlikely. I think with where he was with his shoulder injury, he missed a fair bit of work there. We'd be solely focused on getting him to return as a batter. We wouldn't be putting that demand on him to return as a bowler. I think that would be too high a risk, as the information that I have.”

Who Replaces Green?

Green was crucial to Australia’s comeback during the home two-match Test series against Bangladesh with his brilliant hundred in Mackay, with Aussies banking on his red-ball form to taste success in South Africa. An unfortunate and untimely injury to him just three days before the start of the first Test leaves Australia with two options to choose from: Nic Maddinson and Cooper Connolly.

While Connolly leads the race with age and form on his side, Maddinson, who hasn’t played any first-class cricket since March 2025, shortly after which he was diagnosed with cancer, has an edge over the youngster in the first Test, and the head coach explains how.

"If you look [at] probably that a sweet spot that he was in, you could almost say it's from '18 to '24, he was picked for an Australia A tour…so if Australia A selection is an indicator of where you are on the selectors' radar, then he's been there or thereabouts for a while.

"I'd say it would be a surprise in the fact that he battled his own personal health there for a period of time. But, I mean, what a great story. He's come back in, he's had a full pre-season, he's looking fit and strong [and he] peels off 100 in the first [one-day] game. Anyone that's been on the radar or there or thereabouts, they don't sort of drop off automatically,” McDonald said