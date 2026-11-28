Twenty-two years after making his Test debut in 2005, Bangladesh veteran Mushfiqur Rahim is set to retire from the five-day format after the first Test against England in February 2027. Bangladesh are expected to host England for two Tests at home, and keeper-batter Rahim will step aside following the series opener in Mirpur, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal confirmed at a press conference on Saturday (Nov 28).



"Mushfiqur Rahim is going to retire after the first Test against England. Mushfiq called me several days ago and informed me of his decision. After that, I was in regular contact with him. I told him to hold a press conference and announce it himself," Tamim said.



"I also requested him not to post a Facebook status, because he has been a great, great servant of Bangladesh cricket and I wanted to do it properly. But at Mushfiq's request, he has asked me to announce this. At his request, I am making this announcement — that the Mirpur Test against England will be his last."

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Mushfiqur Rahim made his Test debut against England at Lord’s in May 2005 and has represented Bangladesh in 108 Tests and counting. Rahim, 39, is Bangladesh’s leading run-scorer in Tests, with 7,062 runs, including 14 hundreds and 30 fifties. Against the West Indies in the recently concluded home Test series, Rahim became the first batter from his country to score 7,000 or more Test runs and has been among the most consistent performers across formats for Bangladesh.



Rahim’s illustrious Test career has spanned several landmark moments in Bangladesh cricket. He is the first from his country to score a Test double hundred: 200 not out against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2013. He scored two more, including 218 against Zimbabwe in 2018 and 203 not out against the same opponent in Mirpur in 2020.



"And from BCB, we can only and only thank him, and acknowledge the contribution he has made to Bangladesh cricket. He has been a great, great, great ambassador and an idol for many, many, many cricketers and many, many, many kids. So BCB will definitely have a big celebration for Mushfiq. And there will also be a few other things with time — you will be able to see and know about those," Tamim said.



"So, I feel sad, I feel bad that a cricketer of his calibre has decided to quit. But let's make this Test match an event," he continued.

