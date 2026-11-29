In a boost to Indian squash, teen sensation Anahat Singh has recovered from her knee injury and is set to feature at the Milwaukee Hong Kong Squash Open starting Monday (Nov 30). Anahat was sidelined for a month with knee inflammation, which forced her to withdraw from the Canadian Women’s Open quarterfinal in October, and she has been recuperating since.



On her return to competitive action, Anahat faces a formidable opening-round challenge against world No. 2 Hania El Hammamy, who is also returning from an ankle injury she sustained at this month’s US Open.



Earlier, El Hammamy, who rose to world No. 1 in November 2025, had defeated Anahat in four games in their only previous face-off at the El Gouna International Squash Open this April.

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Meanwhile, Anahat, ranked 15th in the world, has had a career-defining season. Not only did she become India’s first world junior champion in July this year, but she also achieved the landmark of winning her maiden silver medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. However, the icing on the cake was when she beat the veteran Nour El Sherbini on her way to her maiden PSA Gold-level semifinal appearance at the Silicon Valley Open.



She now enters the Platinum-level Hong Kong Open, eyeing a strong finish to the year.



With squash set to make its Olympic Games debut at LA 2028 alongside cricket’s return after over a century, Anahat appears to be India’s best bet for a medal in this discipline.



Abhay Singh will also be participating at the Hong Kong Squash Centre. World No. 27 Abhay is scheduled to face England’s No. 36 Sam Todd in the opening round. Having a 1-1 head-to-head record with Todd, Abhay will aim to improve his tally and advance to the next round, where he will face No. 7 Joel Makin.

