The truest test of economic growth is what changes inside a home: whether there is water in the tap, food on the table, a bank account in a mother's name and a fair chance for her children. By that test, India's journey over the past decade emerges as an unprecedented one. Over the past decade, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’—'Together with All, Development for All, Trust of All, and Efforts of All', has served as the guiding philosophy behind India’s socio-economic transformation.

Welfare was looked at from a lens of empowerment, empowering and enabling every citizen to become an active partner in the nation’s progress. The World Bank’s October 2026 Poverty and Equity Brief highlights one of the fastest sustained declines in poverty anywhere in the world. Between 2011 and 2023, extreme poverty in India, measured at US$3 a day, fell from 27.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent, while at the higher lower-middle-income line of US$4.20 a day, the poverty rate dropped from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent, lifting roughly 496 million people above the threshold.

These income gains are mirrored by sweeping improvements in human development: multidimensional poverty—which captures overlapping deprivations in health, education, and basic living standards, declined from 29.17 per cent in 2013–14 to 11.28 per cent in 2022–23, moving about 248 million people out of deprivation. Essentials that restore dignity: Poverty is not merely having a low income. It is the hours spent fetching water, the smoke in the kitchen and the illness that wipes out a family's savings. India has chosen to tackle these deprivations together, with the aim of reaching every eligible household.



Rural homes with tap water rose from 32.3 million in August 2019 to 158.4 million, about 82 per cent, by May 2026. Under the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission, more than 121 million household toilets have been built. Over 105 million free cooking-gas connections have gone to women from poor households. More than 30 million rural and 9.8 million urban homes have been completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing programme. Average rural power supply rose from 12.5 hours a day in 2014 to 22.6 hours in 2025.

Security matters as much as access. Free food grain reaches to over 810 million people. Ayushman Bharat offers eligible families hospital cover of up to ₹500,000 a year. Maternal mortality fell from 130 per 100,000 live births in 2014–16 to 88 in 2021–23, while child stunting declined from 38.4 per cent in 2015–16 to 29.3 per cent in 2023–24. Social protection coverage has expanded from 19 per cent of the population in 2015 to 68.4 per cent in 2026 reaching nearly a billion people.

Delivery that reaches the last citizen

A programme is only as good as its delivery. Effective delivery through the JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar digital identity and Mobile penetration) has powered what the World Bank’s October 2026 Poverty & Equity Brief highlights as a historic decline in poverty. Between 2011 and 2023, 496 million Indians moved out of poverty as rates at the $4.20/day threshold fell from 57.7% to 16.1%, while extreme poverty ($3.00/day) dropped from 27.1% to 2.6%. Growth has been further anchored by expanded social transfers, rising household consumption, and rural women's employment, supported by scale infrastructure including over 580 million Jan Dhan accounts, ₹6.83 trillion in direct benefit transfers for FY 2024–25, and high-volume UPI and ration portability systems.

From collective action to opportunity

Governments can build toilets and lay pipes, but communities make the change last. Sanitation became a people's movement. Village assemblies certify when their villages achieve full tap-water coverage, and local women have been trained to test water quality. Women's self-help groups show this collective strength most vividly. Around 100 million rural women belong to more than nine million groups through which they save, borrow and build enterprises. By May 2026, over 30 million had become Lakhpati Didis, (Millionaire Sisters) women whose annual household income exceeds ₹100,000. Collateral-free loans have also opened formal credit to small entrepreneurs, with about two-thirds of loans going to women.

These grassroots gains form the bedrock of broader economic growth. Healthier families, connected villages, and financially included women are better equipped to work, learn, and invest, while rural roads link farmers to markets and children to schools. According to the World Bank’s October 2026 brief, India added 134 million jobs between 2017 and 2023 nearly double the growth of the working-age population, propelled largely by rural women entering paid work alongside strong consumption growth and expanded social transfers.

It must be acknowledged though that our work is far from finished. Poverty that remains is increasingly concentrated in particular regions, and many workers need more productive and better-paid jobs. Meeting these challenges is central to our goal of a developed India, i.e. Viksit Bharat, by 2047.

A partnership for shared progress

India and Nigeria are large, young and diverse democracies with longstanding bilateral ties. India opened its liaison office in Lagos in 1958, two years before Nigeria's independence, and our ties became a Strategic Partnership in 2007. Today, bilateral trade stands at around US$ 08 billion (April–September 2026), more than 200 Indian companies operate in Nigeria, being the second largest employers of the Nigerian workforce after the federal government.