/WION Defence Pulse joins CAPSS, IMR to boost India's push for self-reliance in defence

Defence Partnership Days 2026 to bring military leadership and industry together for procurement, indigenous innovation and strategic collaboration on 26–27 November in New Delhi. WION Defence Pulse has partnered with the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies (CAPSS) and Indian Military Review (IMR) for Defence Partnership Days 2026, bringing India's military leadership and defence industry together to strengthen domestic capabilities and advance the country’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Scheduled for 26–27 November 2026 at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, the two-day event will provide a platform for direct engagement between defence users, procurement authorities, manufacturers and technology developers. The initiative aims to translate operational requirements into industry-led solutions while creating opportunities for business partnerships, indigenous innovation and import substitution.

The partnership marks the first time WION Defence Pulse has joined CAPSS and IMR to organise the initiative, reinforcing the focus on closer collaboration between the Armed Forces and India’s defence industrial ecosystem.

Centred on the theme "Meet. Partner. Innovate. Grow.", Defence Partnership Days 2026 will operate as a business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) platform. It will connect defence establishments and procurement officials with companies capable of developing and supplying technologies, equipment and solutions to meet the country’s evolving operational requirements.

Participants will include representatives from the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, the Indian Coast Guard, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other defence research institutions. The industry side will bring together defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Tier-2 and Tier-3 suppliers, defence technology start-ups, engineering and manufacturing companies, investors, academia and defence experts.

The programme will feature pre-scheduled B2G and B2B meetings, seminars and an exhibition, enabling companies to engage directly with defence officials, understand procurement priorities, identify potential projects and explore partnerships across the supply chain.

Bringing defence and industry together

The emphasis on industry-military collaboration comes amid India's broader push to reduce dependence on imported defence equipment and strengthen its domestic manufacturing and technology base. By facilitating direct exchanges between military users and industry, the platform aims to help companies better understand operational needs and develop solutions aligned with the requirements of the Armed Forces. It will also provide opportunities for smaller manufacturers and technology start-ups to engage with larger industry players and explore their role in the defence supply chain.

Launched in 2024 at the instance of the Chief of Defence Staff, Defence Partnership Days was conceived as a specialised interface between the Armed Forces and the domestic defence industry.

The inaugural edition featured 14 scheduled rounds of B2G and B2B meetings. The 2025 edition, organised by IMR in collaboration with CAPSS, facilitated approximately 1,400 B2G and B2B meetings and featured 60 exhibition stands. It also introduced an online meeting scheduler to structure interactions between industry representatives and defence officials.

The 2026 edition builds on these efforts, with WION Defence Pulse joining CAPSS and IMR to expand engagement and strengthen connections between military stakeholders, established manufacturers and emerging defence technology companies.

As India seeks to deepen its domestic defence capabilities, platforms that bring end-users and manufacturers into closer contact can help identify capability gaps, encourage technology development and create opportunities for indigenous suppliers. Defence Partnership Days 2026 will seek to facilitate these exchanges through structured meetings, knowledge-sharing sessions and industry participation.

About IMR Media Pvt Ltd

Founded in 2011, IMR Media is a defence-focused media and enterprise business solutions provider. It publishes Indian Military Review magazine and the Indian Defence Yearbook. Over 14 years, the company has conceptualised and executed 96 specialised defence and aerospace events. Defence Partnership Days is its flagship B2G and B2B platform.

About CAPSS

Established in 2001, the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies is an autonomous defence research and analysis think tank based in New Delhi. It serves as an intellectual bridge between the Armed Forces, academia and the defence industry. CAPSS publishes three peer-reviewed journals: Air Power Journal, Defence & Diplomacy, and Blue Yonder.

Event details





Defence Partnership Days 2026

Dates: 26–27 November 2026

Venue: Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi

Registration and event information: https://www.defencepartners.in

Defence industry participants can register to explore opportunities to engage with defence leaders, showcase their capabilities and build partnerships across India's defence ecosystem.