A name that has divided Bengal's politicians for more than two decades is about to face its biggest test yet. The West Bengal government will table a proposal on December 9 to rename the state "Paschim Banga" in the Assembly, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Monday after a cabinet meeting.

"The proposal will be tabled in the House on December 9," Adhikari said. The winter session runs from December 4 to 14. If the Assembly passes it, the proposal will go to the Centre, since changing a state's name requires Parliament's sanction, a hurdle that has stalled earlier attempts.

A Name Born of Partition

The roots of the debate lie in 1947. When the British drew the Radcliffe Line, the old Bengal Presidency was split. The eastern portion became East Bengal, later East Pakistan, and then Bangladesh in 1971. The western portion stayed in India as West Bengal. Supporters of "Paschim Banga" argue the new name would link the state more closely to its Bengali-language identity, using the Bengali word for "west" in place of an English directional label.

Two Decades of Failed Attempts

The idea is far from new. In 1999, the Left Front government led by Jyoti Basu moved a resolution proposing "Paschim Banga." It went nowhere.

In August 2016, the Trinamool Congress government passed an Assembly resolution seeking a different formulation: "Bangla" in Bengali, "Bengal" in English, and "Bangal" in Hindi. The Centre rejected it. Critics of that proposal raised concerns about a name that would be spelled differently across three languages, and about confusion with the neighbouring country of Bangladesh, whose name also derives from "Bangla."

The BJP's Push

The Bharatiya Janata Party revived the demand after coming to power this year. On October 6, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said a Bill would be tabled soon, adding that the name was chosen "to connect it with its history." The party has rejected alternatives such as "Bangla," "Banga" and "Paschim Bangla."

The government has already started using the name. It recently renamed the rural housing scheme "Banglar Bari" as "Paschim Banga Awas."

Beyond the Name

The renaming is one of eight bills the government plans to introduce this session. Among the others, one would let shopkeepers keep their outlets open round the clock if they choose. The Parliamentary Affairs department will also bring a bill providing Rs 30,000 for the office expenses of the Subhas Chandra Bose Seva Kendra, a public service centre that helps people carry complaints and grievances to their MLAs. The same bill would raise the medical allowance for former MLAs from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

What Comes Next