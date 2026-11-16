/Viral video: 3 forest workers lose jobs after chasing lion on motorcycles

Three outsourced forest workers have been removed from duty at Gujarat’s Ambardi Safari Park after a video purportedly showing them chasing a lion on motorcycles circulated widely on social media. The incident took place at the safari park in Amreli district during the Diwali holiday period. Forest officials said the workers were trying to guide a lion back towards its enclosure, but had used motorcycles instead of the jeep normally deployed for the task.

Workers removed after inquiry

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jaipal Singh said the department had investigated the incident and issued a notice before relieving the three outsourced personnel of their duties.

“We had launched an inquiry into the incident. Some forest personnel were directing the lion towards its ‘kraal’ in the safari park in the evening. Usually, this routine exercise is carried out using a jeep, but some personnel used motorcycles,” Singh told PTI.

Forest officials deny harassment

In-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests Mitesh Vaniya said the footage was recorded during Diwali. He rejected suggestions that the lion was being harassed.

“The safari park spans over 300 hectares, and every day at 5 pm, the lions are fed in a 100x100-metre fenced area called a kraal. The officials in the video spotted a lion straying from the kraal and were directing it towards the enclosure. There was no intention to harass the animal,” Vaniya said.

He added that the park had been dealing with a heavy tourist rush during the vacation period, with forest staff working 12-hour shifts to manage visitors and operations.