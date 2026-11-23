Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju today described the controversy surrounding the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) as a serious matter, while assuring that detailed and verified information would be shared from New Delhi during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. During his visit to Srinagar, Rijiju also asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains election-ready round the clock and highlighted India's growing position in global economic, military and financial rankings.

Speaking to media during his visit to the Hazratbal Shrine, Rijiju said the JKSSB issue had been raised as an important concern and was being taken seriously. However, he refrained from making detailed comments, stating that it would be inappropriate to share incomplete or unverified information on a sensitive matter. He assured that comprehensive details would be provided from New Delhi during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

On the BJP's preparedness for the upcoming elections in Ladakh, scheduled for the 4th December, the Union Minister expressed confidence in the party's organisational strength, saying it never takes a break from its political and public activities. “BJP is always ready. Whether there is an election or not, we are in working mode 24 hours. BJP never rests,” Rijiju said, adding that party workers remain continuously engaged in serving the nation and the people.

Highlighting India's progress over the past 12 years, Rijiju said the country had witnessed significant transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had emerged among the world's leading nations across several important international benchmarks.

Earlier today, Rijiju inaugurated several developmental projects undertaken by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board as part of the Waqf Day 2026 celebrations. The major inaugurations included infrastructure worth ₹723 lakh at Bibi Halima College of Nursing and Medical Technology at Kathi Darwaza, Srinagar, where the Minister inspected newly constructed classrooms and facilities and interacted with students. He also inaugurated the Hazrat Khadija-tul-Kubra Ladies Prayer Hall, a guest house and the Waqf Revival Photo Museum at Hazratbal, aimed at documenting and preserving the developmental journey of the Waqf Board.

Praising the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Rijiju described it as one of the best-performing Waqf Boards in the country and commended its Chairperson, Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, and her team for their dedication, courage and transparent implementation of developmental initiatives. He expressed satisfaction over the visible development taking place in the Union Territory and said the initiatives undertaken by the Waqf Board could serve as an example for similar institutions across the country.