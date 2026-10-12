/North Korea launches series of ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday (Oct 12), South Korea's military said, following weeks of rising tension over a landmine explosion along the heavily fortified border between the two countries.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected several ballistic missiles launched at around 09:20 (0020 GMT) from the Pyongyang area towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan. It said the military had stepped up surveillance and vigilance against possible additional launches. Japan's defence ministry separately confirmed the launch of at least one suspected ballistic missile.

The JCS said some of the missiles flew more than 900 kilometres (560 miles). South Korea and its longtime ally, the United States, are analysing their exact specifications. After the launch, South Korea's National Security Office convened an emergency security meeting to review the country's military readiness.

Landmine dispute

Tensions have risen since a blast injured three South Korean soldiers in the Seoul-controlled part of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ). A joint Seoul-UN investigation concluded last week that North Korea had planted the landmines, which exploded over a year ago. Pyongyang has angrily denied this.