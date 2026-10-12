/NIA attaches Srinagar property used to harbour Pakistani LeT terrorists

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a residential property in Danihama, Hazratbal, Srinagar, allegedly used to shelter Pakistani terrorists linked to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

According to the NIA, the property belongs to the accused, Ghulam Mohammad Mir, alias Mama Gas, and was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following prior approval from the NIA Director General.

The case relates to an alleged cross-border terror conspiracy involving local overground workers (OGWs) and Pakistan-based LeT handlers accused of facilitating the infiltration, movement and logistical support of terrorists.

During a search of Mir’s residence on April 6, 2026, investigators allegedly detected two suspected Pakistani terrorists, identified as Abu Huraira and Khubaib, and seized an explosive-like substance, digital devices and other incriminating material.

The case was initially registered at Zakoora Police Station on March 31, 2026, before being taken over by the NIA and re-registered as RC-02/2026/NIA/JMU.