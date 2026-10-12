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NIA attaches Srinagar property used to harbour Pakistani LeT terrorists

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 16:04 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 16:04 IST
NIA attaches Srinagar property used to harbour Pakistani LeT terrorists

NIA personnel attach a residential property in Danihama, Srinagar, for sheltering Pakistani LeT terrorists

Story highlights

During a search of the residence of Ghulam Mohammad Mir, alias Mama Gas, on April 6, 2026, investigators allegedly found two suspected Pakistani terrorists, identified as Abu Huraira and Khubaib, and seized an explosive-like substance, digital devices and other incriminating material.

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a residential property in Danihama, Hazratbal, Srinagar, allegedly used to shelter Pakistani terrorists linked to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

According to the NIA, the property belongs to the accused, Ghulam Mohammad Mir, alias Mama Gas, and was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following prior approval from the NIA Director General.

The case relates to an alleged cross-border terror conspiracy involving local overground workers (OGWs) and Pakistan-based LeT handlers accused of facilitating the infiltration, movement and logistical support of terrorists.

During a search of Mir’s residence on April 6, 2026, investigators allegedly detected two suspected Pakistani terrorists, identified as Abu Huraira and Khubaib, and seized an explosive-like substance, digital devices and other incriminating material.

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The case was initially registered at Zakoora Police Station on March 31, 2026, before being taken over by the NIA and re-registered as RC-02/2026/NIA/JMU.

The agency said the investigation is ongoing to identify other alleged facilitators, OGWs and individuals linked to the Pakistan-based handlers.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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