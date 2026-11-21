All 14 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case pleaded not guilty on Saturday (Nov 21), clearing the way for a day-to-day trial that begins on November 25.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta of the Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against all of the accused under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, along with provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The accused, brought from judicial custody, denied the charges and chose to face trial.

The court ordered that recording of prosecution evidence start on November 25 and that proceedings run daily to ensure a speedy conclusion. The order to produce all accused followed a direction the previous day.

What the court said about the leak

In its earlier order, the court observed that the accused had, in one way or another, shared or distributed confidential examination material on a large scale, leading to its circulation across the country well before the exam. That dissemination, it said, forced the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026, caused an unnecessary loss of several crores of rupees to the public exchequer, and brought financial and mental distress to lakhs of aspirants.

The judge also held that the question paper sets the National Testing Agency entrusted to the accused for translation, back-translation and proofreading were the agency's copyright-protected intellectual property.

NEET-UG paper leak: The timeline

NEET-UG 2026 was held on May 3 2026, with roughly 22 lakh candidates. The NTA cancelled it on May 12 after leak allegations and conducted a fresh examination on June 21.

The CBI registered the case the same day as the cancellation, acting on a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Union Education Ministry. Its first arrests came on May 13, and the probe spread to Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana.

The main chargesheet was filed on July 28 against 13 accused, including three subject experts associated with the NTA, two people linked to coaching institutes and several alleged intermediaries. A supplementary chargesheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi, alias Raj Suryawanshi, followed on October 14.

The CBI's case

The agency is relying on 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects. It has invoked criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and destruction of evidence, besides offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.