Srinagar:A bulldozer at the edge of a pristine Himalayan landscape has triggered a storm of questions across Kashmir, with political leaders, religious figures and environmentalists raising serious concerns over the impact of construction activity near the sacred Sheshnag Lake in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The controversy erupted after a video went viral on social media, purportedly showing a JCB machine carrying out work in the higher reaches close to the Sheshnag spring, an ecologically sensitive area in the Himalayan region.

The visuals have sparked widespread outrage, with concerns mounting over the potential disturbance to the fragile glacial ecosystem, particularly at a time when Himalayan glaciers and water bodies are increasingly vulnerable to environmental changes.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was among the first political leaders to react to the controversy. Warning against unchecked construction in ecologically fragile areas, she said Kashmir could meet the same fate as Uttarakhand.

“If I speak too much about the viral video, people will say that I am talking against the Amarnath Yatra,” Mufti said, expressing concern over what she described as the growing disregard for Kashmir’s natural environment.

She also alleged that even old trees, including centuries-old trees at the University, were being cut down without adequate public discussion.

Drawing a parallel with the environmental consequences of infrastructure development in Uttarakhand, Mufti cautioned against disturbing sensitive Himalayan landscapes in the name of development.

She further expressed concern over reports of activity near a glacial lake, referring to the devastating glacial lake-related disaster in Nepal and warning that people were not taking the potential consequences seriously.

Meanwhile, PDP leader and Kashmiri Pandit Mohit Bhan described the reported construction near Sheshnag as a crime against Hindu faith and nature.

In a strongly worded statement, Bhan said Sheshnag was not merely a mountain lake but a sacred landscape deeply associated with Hindu religious beliefs and the Amarnath pilgrimage.

According to Hindu tradition, Sheshnag is associated with the journey of Lord Shiva towards the Amarnath Cave, where he is believed to have narrated the Amar Katha to Goddess Parvati.

Bhan said it was contradictory to invoke religious faith while allowing construction, road cutting and surface levelling in a landscape considered sacred by generations of devotees.

He maintained that development should not come at the expense of either the fragile alpine ecosystem or the religious significance of the region.

“You cannot celebrate the sanctity of a pilgrimage while disregarding the sanctity of the landscape through which it passes. If we cannot respect sacred Sheshnag, what exactly are we preserving in the name of the Amarnath Yatra?” Bhan said.

Kashmir's chief Muslim cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also expressed serious concern over the visuals, urging the authorities to immediately halt the construction activity.

Describing the reported operation of heavy machinery near the pristine Sheshnag Lake as disturbing, the Mirwaiz said the activity had raised legitimate concerns about the ecological impact of construction in the fragile Himalayan region.

He pointed to the retreat of glaciers and recent devastating glacier-related floods in neighbouring Nepal, saying such developments should serve as a warning against treating the Himalayan environment carelessly.

The Mirwaiz said Kashmir had always warmly welcomed pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra and that improving facilities for them was never an issue, but stressed that such efforts must not come at the cost of the region's fragile ecosystem.

“Our precious mountains, glaciers and water bodies need protection, not plunder, for now and for future generations. So this must be immediately stopped,” he said, demanding accountability from the authorities over the reported activity.

Former MP Aga Ruhullah also launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the controversy, accusing the party of invoking religious sentiments while allowing heavy machinery to operate near a sacred mountain lake.

“A party that wins votes in the name of faith is now taking JCBs to a holy lake. First, the BJP pushed motor roads up to the Amarnath Cave. Now heavy machinery is digging at Sheshnag, a high-risk glacial lake. Nepal just showed us what happens when the Himalaya is treated like a construction site,” Ruhullah said.

He called for an immediate halt to the activity, asserting that Kashmir's mountains could not be treated as anyone's private property.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament from south Kashmir's Anantnag constituency, Mian Altaf Larvi of the ruling National Conference, also stressed the need to protect Kashmir's natural resources.