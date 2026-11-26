A suspected food poisoning outbreak in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi has raised fresh concerns over food safety and hygiene standards at roadside eateries. At least 53 people were reportedly hospitalised after consuming chicken shawarma from a local food stall in the Vanjarpatti area.

The incident came to light after several customers began experiencing symptoms including severe vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and fever following the meal. Those affected included men, women and children, with a two-month pregnant woman also among the patients.

The patients were rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Sub-District Hospital in Bhiwandi for treatment. While most were reported to be out of danger, two children whose condition was considered serious were shifted to Thane Civil Hospital for further medical care.

Authorities launch investigation

Following the incident, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation initiated action against the establishment. The unauthorised shawarma stall, identified as AK Shawarma, was demolished by civic authorities.

Police have also registered a case against the eatery owner, who was reportedly untraceable following the incident.

Meanwhile, health authorities have collected samples, including stool and vomit samples from affected patients, for laboratory examination. The test results are expected to help establish the cause of the illness and determine whether contaminated food was responsible.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also stepped up inspections of food establishments in the area as authorities investigate possible violations of food safety and hygiene norms.

Repeat incident raises food safety concerns

What makes the incident particularly concerning is that Bhiwandi has witnessed a similar food poisoning episode earlier this year.

In June, more than 100 people reportedly fell ill after consuming shawarma in the Khadupada area of Bhiwandi. The recurrence of such incidents has brought the spotlight back on food handling practices, storage conditions and hygiene standards at small eateries and roadside food outlets.

Chicken shawarma requires careful temperature control during storage, preparation and serving. Improper refrigeration, inadequate cooking or cross-contamination can increase the risk of foodborne illnesses.