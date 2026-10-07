Srinagar: Kulgam Police, in a joint operation with the Army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles (9RR) and 18 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrested five terrorist associates and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession in the Khrewan Chadder area of Kulgam district, officials said.

According to police, the arrests were made on the basis of a credible input. During the operation, security forces recovered two pistols, three magazines, 40 rounds of 9mm ammunition and three grenades from the possession of the arrested individuals.

The arrested persons have been identified as Tajamul Hussain Mir, son of Manzoor Ahmed Mir, a resident of Gufbal; Rehmat Ali Naikoo, son of Ghulam Hassan Naikoo, a resident of Khrewan; Tehrim Ahmed Bhat, son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Khrewan; Manzoor Ahmed Bhat, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a resident of Khrewan Chadder; and Kifayat Ahmed Dar, son of Abdul Rasheed Dar, a resident of Maltalhama, Kulgam.

Police said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kulgam. Further investigation is underway to establish the alleged links of the arrested individuals and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the arms and ammunition.