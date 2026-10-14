/Harvard vs Harvard over Delhi protests: After 100 alumni condemn police action, 44 scholars flag attacks on institutions

A group of 44 Indian scholars from Harvard University in the US have raised concerns over the recent wave of protests in the national capital terming it to be attacks on India's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. In a statement on Wednesday (Oct 14), the signatories have asserted that dissent is a right, but questioning institutional credibility without evidence should not be done.

They said that the descriptions of New Delhi - the capital - being under “siege” and constitutional authorities as “thieves” or “compromised” raises serious questions about attempts to erode public trust in democratic institutions. The signatories include lawyers, policymakers, civil servants, scientists and academicians.

This comes days after another group of 100 Harvard alumni condemned "police brutality, unlawful detention, and violations of constitutional rights of all peaceful protestors" in Delhi during the protest held on October 10 against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

IThe statement, titled “Constitutional Responsibility, Rule of Law, and Institutional Integrity" stated: “We are deeply concerned by the negative public discourse and concerted campaign against India's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, the office of the Honourable Chief Justice of India, and Parliament,” reported news agency PTI. It also flagged concerns over reports that Harvard University's name was being used to lend legitimacy to a political campaign without proper authorisation. The scholars said actions taken by law enforcement agencies to maintain public order should be subject to fair scrutiny, but argued that sweeping allegations and abusive language could not replace evidence, due process or accountability. The signatories reiterated that while dissent is a fundamental democratic right, making unsubstantiated allegations that damage the credibility of institutions is not. “The dignity of public servants and the offices they hold must be respected. The Constitution, rule of law, and civil liberties must be respected at all times, not just when it suits our interests,” the statement said.

Harvard alumni condemn ‘police brutality’