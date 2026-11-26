Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a wide-ranging set of road and bridge projects for West Bengal at an event in Kolaghat on Thursday. They included a ring road around Kolkata, a four-lane highway to the Bangladesh border at Petrapole, and new corridors linking the state with Uttar Pradesh, Nepal, Sikkim and Assam. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari shared the stage.

Headline announcements

Gadkari said he would announce a ₹1 lakh crore project package on the day. He told the gathering that ₹35,000 crore of work was already under way in the state, with projects worth ₹2 lakh crore in the pipeline. He also said he was giving projects worth ₹75,000 crore and would hand over the sanction letters after the meeting.

"Within the next five years, Bengal's national highways will be like America's," Gadkari said. "Infrastructure will develop. The unemployed will get jobs."

He announced a 250-km ring road around Kolkata, estimated at ₹14,000 crore and modelled on Delhi-NCR. "We want Kolkata's development, on the lines of Delhi-NCR. Kolkata will be made free of pollution and traffic jams," he said. "I have approved a ring road around Kolkata. I have given ₹14,000 crore. This is just the trailer of the film; the film is yet to come."

He asked the state to prepare the detailed project report (DPR), ideally through an international agency, and said a Metro and a Santragachi elevated corridor would follow.

On other approvals, he said, "I have approved the four-lane road from Kolkata to Petrapole," and "I have approved a new bridge over the Mayurakshi in Birbhum." On Gangasagar, he said, "I will give special approval to connect Gangasagar. I will fulfil your wish." The Petrapole road is reported as a 75-km four-lane stretch.

Corridors and travel times

Gadkari said a greenfield highway from Kharagpur to Morgram would be completed by October 2029, allowing traffic to reach North Bengal while bypassing Kolkata. He said the DPR for a Varanasi-Kolkata corridor was ready, with ₹30,000 crore of work in Bengal and a journey time of about five hours.

Gadkari also outlined the following links:

Gorakhpur to Siliguri in six hours, with Bagdogra connected and a link from Raxaul to Nepal, which he said would help Kolkata Port.

Siliguri to Guwahati in four hours.

Siliguri to Darjeeling and Siliguri to Sikkim, each about an hour, with DPRs being prepared for the Darjeeling link.

A 116-km ring road for Siliguri was also announced, aimed at improving connectivity with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Foundation stones and dedications

Foundation stones were laid for projects across the state:

Purba Medinipur: widening of NH-116B from Chaulkhola to Lankarpur (including the Ramnagar bypass) and from Thakurnagar to Nachinda, and a bridge at Narghat.

South 24 Parganas: widening of NH-12 from Namkhana to Bakkhali.

Birbhum: NH-14 improvements from Bhimgarh to Mollarpur and Mollarpur to Nalhati, plus widening from Surul to Mollarpur and Purandarpur to Ramjaypur.

Purba Bardhaman: the Manteswar-Daihat Road, the Bardhaman-Katwa road and the STKK road from Bandebazar via Guptipara to Katwa.

Paschim Bardhaman: the Jubilee Mor to Raniganj Ghat road.

Purulia: the Raghunathpur-Chandiliyari-Chas road up to the Goai river check post, and the Raghunathpur-Cheliyama road up to Pakori Mor.

Hooghly: the Mogra-Sultangachha-Khanpur-Dashghara road and a new bridge over the Dwarakeswar river from Kalipur to Daulatpur in Arambagh.

North 24 Parganas: the Bishnupur-Beliaghata road from Langalpota to Kanchkal with several bridges, and strengthening of the Belgharia Expressway on NH-12.

Under the Road Safety Scheme, 20 vehicular underpasses will be built on the Barasat-Krishnanagar-Berhampore section of NH-12, 25 on the Berhampore-Farakka-Raiganj-Dalkhola section, and 12 on the Barwa Adda-Panagarh section of NH-19.

Two projects were dedicated to the nation: the six-lane Palsit-Dankuni section of NH-19 and the four-lane Ganga bridge at Farakka. Adhikari said the Farakka bridge would boost trade with North Bengal, the Northeast, Nepal and Bhutan.

CM Suvendu Adhikari's wish list

Adhikari opened by praising Gadkari as "the successful man of Narendra Modi's cabinet, the one who lands fighter jets on highways." He said Bengal was receiving ₹25,000 crore through Gadkari's support that day and recalled Gadkari's first words to him: "After getting off the helicopter, he told me, 'Arrange the land, Suvendu babu. I will arrange a ₹1 lakh crore project.'"

He then listed his requests: "Kolkata-to-Bongaon expansion is urgent. A bridge over the Hooghly between Falta and Bagnan. Let the Kakdwip-to-Gangasagar road be expanded. All pilgrimages are at Gangasagar." He also asked for wider roads from Nandakumar to Digha and Joka to Namkhana, "many bridges in the Sundarbans" because "cyclones strike there," and an alternative route from Jamshedpur to Panagarh via Mukutmanipur, which he said would connect the Durgapur industrial belt and bring tourists.

"We will give the land," he said. "You work in our state. You love me a lot. The people have many wishes. The way you did it in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, you land fighter jets on the road."

Adhikari recalled the Rafale landing on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, Assam, in February. He asked that Bengal's new roads be built to similar standards, citing North Bengal's "Chicken's Neck" corridor near the China border. Security preparations are already under way at the Bagdogra army base and the Hasimara air force base. Such roads need a concrete base of the kind found at air bases, which makes them far harder to build. No response from Gadkari on this request was available.

Gadkari on development and delivery

Invoking Swami Vivekananda, Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Netaji, Gadkari said change had come to Bengal. "On one side Modi-ji, on the other Suvendu Adhikari. The double engine is now running at bullet speed," he said.

"Infrastructure means roads, electricity, water, communication," he said. "Once roads improve, industry will come. Urbanisation will happen. Investment will come. And when investment comes, employment will be created."

On funding, he said: "I have no shortage of money. You will get tired of asking me, and I will not get tired of giving." He recalled raising market investment for sea links and expressways as Maharashtra's minister. "I am not the kind of leader who announces and runs away. I do what I announce," he added.