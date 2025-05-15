Delhi’s dust storm triggers political storm between AAP, BJP after air quality dips to poor
Published: May 15, 2025, 16:30 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 16:30 IST
The air quality in Delhi and adjoining areas like Noida and Gurugram has significantly dropped on Thursday (May 15) due to a dust storm that hit the national capital overnight. While the weather conditions have brought discomfort to Delhiites, the dust storm has triggered a political debate, with opposition AAP claiming that the situation was “never this bad” when they were in power.
Following the storm that was caused by strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph on Wednesday night (May 14), thousands of residents in Delhi-NCR have reported breathing difficulties, irritation in the eyes, and coughing symptoms.
AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia shared a screenshot of air quality index on X, claiming that AQI in the national capital had reached 500.
"The four engines of the BJP government are emitting smoke in Delhi. The AQI in Delhi is currently 500 -- meaning poison! Sunlight is not visible, one cannot breathe, eyes burn, and throat is sore. No planning, no accountability, no emergency plan. Only speeches and slogans," he said.
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa hit back at opposition leaders saying, “It’s unfortunate that a former CM is using a natural sandstorm to score political points, especially when the real blame lies in a decade of neglect under AAP. Today’s AQI spike is due to an extreme weather event, not misgovernance.”
“For 10 years, AAP allowed Delhi to drown in mountains of untreated legacy waste, broken and dust-choked roads with ZERO accountability on pollution! AAP turned Delhi into a dump yard and now wants to shift blame every time Nature reacts. Atishi ji, but yes — we will clean 10 years of AAPda,” he wrote on X.