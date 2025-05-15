Published: May 15, 2025, 08:15 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 08:15 IST

The air quality in Indian capital Delhi and its adjoining areas like Noida and Gurugram (Delhi-NCR) has once again dropped causing discomfort to people. The drop in air quality index was due to dust storm caused by strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph on Wednesday night (May 14).

Thousands of residents in Delhi-NCR have been reporting of breathing discomfort, irritation in the eyes, and coughing—symptoms.

The visibility has also dropped at the Indira Gandhi International airport, leading to flight delays. According to the the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the visibility at the airport dropped from 4,500 metres to 1,200 metres between 10pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday.

The IMD, however, said that by 9 AM Thursday, visibility slightly improved to 1,500 metres due to westerly winds at 10 km/hr. As the day progress the visibility is going to improve, the weather department added.

“There were sudden gusty winds of 30-40 km/hr... This spell became almost calm with winds of 3-7 km/hr. The visibility remained poor between 1,200 metres and 1,500 metres at Safdarjung and Palam with dust in the air,” said IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 10 AM Friday reached 249, which falls in the “poor" category, according to data from SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research). While in some areas of Delhi-NCR the real time AQI was even worse, as it touched 500 mark, which falls in the hazardous category.

Meanwhile, the weather on Thursday evening is expected to be partly cloudy. The day will, however, be warm with maximum temperature hovering between 40 and 42°C. Sustained winds of 15-25 km/hr is alsi likely during the day.