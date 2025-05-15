Published: May 15, 2025, 10:45 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 10:45 IST

Story highlights The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (May 15) that dust advected from North Pakistan is moving towards Delhi-NCR via Punjab and Haryana.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (May 15) that dust advected from North Pakistan is moving towards Delhi-NCR via Punjab and Haryana. According to the IMD, the movement occurs under strong lower-level westerly winds prevailing over Punjab and Haryana. The IMD department further informed that the dust has been gradually shifting eastward, improving visibility over the Palam area of Delhi, which is currently reporting visibility at 4000 meters. Visibility conditions above 1000 meters are not considered a significant dust storm or dust event, as per IMD. Meanwhile, Delhi is bearing the heat, with average temperatures in the high 30s Celsius. The pollution levels have also begun to climb.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Indian capital Delhi and its adjoining areas like Noida and Gurugram (Delhi-NCR) has once again dropped causing discomfort to people. The drop in air quality index was due to dust storm caused by strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph on Wednesday night (May 14).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 10 AM Friday reached 249, which falls in the “poor" category, according to data from SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research). While in some areas of Delhi-NCR the real time AQI was even worse, as it touched 500 mark, which falls in the hazardous category.