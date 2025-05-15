Published: May 15, 2025, 05:22 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 05:22 IST

Story highlights Fire broke out at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Pitampura on Thursday (May 15). Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the site, the fire was doused, and the situation is under control. India news

Fire broke out at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Pitampura on Thursday (May 15). Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the site, the fire was doused, and the situation is under control.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the fire first began bellowing in the library, the operation continues, and no casualties reported.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Pitampura today. 11 fire tenders rushed to the site and the fire was brought under control around 9.40 am. The fire broke out first in the library. Cooling operation continues: Delhi Fire Service…

This is a developing story, more to follow