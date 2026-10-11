/After crackdown on CJP, opposition to march to Supreme Court Monday over ‘vote chori', removal of CEC

Opposition leaders are set to assemble at India Gate on Monday (October 12) and move to the Supreme Court to meet Chief Justice of India Surya Kant after 4 pm. They have also urged people to join their next round of protests. The move comes after security forces clamped down on thousands of protesters to stop a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led movement seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.



Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is also set to join the INDIA bloc’s march tomorrow. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said, “We appeal to every Indian concerned about the survival of Indian democracy to join us in a massive protest march in Delhi on Monday - against the nationwide Vote Chori orchestrated by the Modi-Shah regime.”



He added, “INDIA MPs, leaders, workers and all concerned citizens will be holding a huge protest march against Gyanesh & Co, and a delegation of our senior leaders will submit a memorandum to the Hon’ble CJI for his intervention in this crisis.”

Rahul Gandhi announces march towards SC

In a post on social media platform X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that the Opposition leaders would march to the Supreme Court and submit a memorandum to the CJI, demanding an end to “vote chori”, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.



“We will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us,” he said on X.



“Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism," he also said. “Daro mat. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court,” he added.