Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, one of 20 rebel MPs who left the Trinamool Congress after the election and joined the National Citizen Party of India (NCPI), says her decision rested on multiple reasons. The 20 MPs have submitted their statements and replies on the defection matter within the deadline set by the Lok Sabha Speaker and are awaiting his decision. Ghosh Dastidar did not rule out being summoned, saying the MPs may have to speak to the Speaker face to face if necessary. The matter, she said, now rests with him, and they are watching what step he takes.

She said she was politically associated with Mamata Banerjee for 46 years. According to her, differences emerged after Banerjee came to power in 2011, and the distance grew gradually. She said friction began around the time of the chit fund scam, and that there was considerable disagreement over the recent RG Kar incident.

Ghosh Dastidar also alleged that Trinamool's political character was becoming increasingly corporate. She claimed that some young leaders and workers, accused of spreading fake news on social media, were being given more importance, which created discontent within the party.

The rebel MPs said they are confident the defection is constitutionally valid. They claim they left in accordance with the rules, with a two-thirds majority, and should therefore face no difficulty.

Questions have been raised about why the statements reached the Speaker only after a long gap. Ghosh Dastidar said the 20 MPs live in different places and that two major storms made it hard to stay in touch with many of them. The Durga Puja and Kali Puja holidays, she added, meant it took time to organise the matter, causing some delay.

NCPI expands at the grassroots

Meanwhile, many Trinamool workers from the Panchayat Samiti in Basirhat district joined the NCPI at its Kasba office. NCPI leader Anurag Singh Chauhan and Basirhat district president Haji Mantu were present. In all, 19 members broke away from Trinamool's Panchayat Samiti.

"Those who thought this was a Delhi party will see that our organisation is expanding down to the block level," Mantu said. "Within a few days, our Panchayat board will be formed. In the morning, members from Chopra joined, and in the evening, 19 panchayat members from the Chaitan area of Minakhan are joining the NCPI. 3,000 panchayats have stayed in touch with us."

Amirul Islam Mollah, a Panchayat Deputy Head (Upa-Pradhan), explained his move: "After the 4th, I felt that staying in this party, I would not be able to serve the people. That is why I joined this party." Pradhan (Head) Sumana Pradhan Patra was also present.