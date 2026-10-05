/3 Pakistani nationals among 7 booked in Karnataka over illegal arms, links to radicalisation syndicate

Karnataka police have booked seven people in Bidar, including a 24-year-old man from Bhalki taluk and three Pakistan-based nationals, for allegedly using WhatsApp and Instagram to communicate with members of banned terrorist organisations and illegal arms traffickers, officers said.

Bidar police registered an FIR at Khatak Chincholi police station on October 1. It names Vishalkumar Vijaykumar Metre, 24, of Yenkoor village; Pakistan-based nationals Shahzad Bhatti, Rana Hunain and Nomi Khan; Ashu Sharma of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh; and Raj Bhai alias Lucky Singh of Madhya Pradesh. One other person is also named.

Bidar Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti said Metre was arrested on Saturday (Oct 3) and produced before a court. He said the accused was found to be in contact with people involved in illegal arms trafficking and members of banned organisations.

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The case was registered on a complaint by Hanamareddyappa, circle police inspector of Bhalki Rural Circle. Police said they received information around 3 am on October 1 that Metre was allegedly using Instagram and WhatsApp to contact people involved in buying and trafficking illegal weapons. A team reached Yenkoor village around 3.30 am and found him sleeping outside his house, according to the complaint.

A preliminary examination of his phone allegedly showed WhatsApp conversations with Bhatti, whom police identified as a Pakistan-based designated terrorist, as well as Hunain and Khan. Police alleged the chats involved the sale and trafficking of illegal weapons. Hunain is also accused of sending Metre links to private WhatsApp channels named "Rahe Haq" and "RANA BHAI 333". Investigators alleged Metre joined them and viewed posts and videos they described as prejudicial to India's unity, integrity and sovereignty.

The FIR further alleges that Metre was in touch with Sharma and Raj Bhai over illegal arms trafficking. Police claimed his activities continued from December 2025 and involved associations with organisations threatening India's unity and integrity.

Gunti said the investigation was focused on establishing the extent of Metre's involvement. Police are examining digital evidence and his communications with the other accused, and are trying to determine whether any weapons were actually procured or trafficked.

The case has been registered under Sections 18 (terrorist acts), 20 (terrorist membership) and 39 (terrorist support) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, along with Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.