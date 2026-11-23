The Russia-Ukraine war is no longer confined to the battlefields of eastern Europe. In a significant escalation, Kyiv has claimed responsibility for a drone strike that sank a Russian warship off the coast of Libya, taking the conflict deep into the Mediterranean. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said seven domestically produced naval drones were deployed in the operation near Benghazi. The strike reportedly sank the Russian corvette Merkuriy, one of Moscow's newer naval vessels, commissioned in 2023, along with a Ka-27 helicopter aboard the ship.

Ukraine also targeted the MV Angara, a sanctioned cargo vessel allegedly used by Russia to transport weapons and military equipment to Syria and Libya.

The operation took place more than 2,400 kilometres from Ukraine's front lines. While Kyiv has previously conducted long-range strikes against Russian targets, the operation stands out because it targeted Moscow's naval capabilities in the Mediterranean. It also signals Ukraine's expanding ability to strike Russian military assets far beyond its immediate neighbourhood.

Russia's military presence in Libya under threat

The Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls the area around Benghazi, said the Russian warship had docked at the port to refuel and collect supplies under a cooperation agreement with Moscow. According to the LNA, the attack sparked a fire that was subsequently extinguished. Its forces said they remained on high alert to counter any further threats.

The incident has also raised concerns about the growing spillover of the Russia-Ukraine conflict into North Africa. In March this year, Moscow had accused Kyiv of attacking a Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker off the Libyan coast. The vessel was reportedly carrying around 700 tonnes of fuel. Ukraine, however, did not acknowledge responsibility for that incident.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya has called for an independent investigation into the latest strikes, warning that the country must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts. Libya has spent years grappling with political divisions and competing centres of power. The latest incident adds another layer of geopolitical risk to an already fragile security environment.

Kremlin warns of escalating tensions in Baltic Sea

While the Kremlin declined to comment directly on the strikes off Libya, Moscow condemned what it described as terrorist activity in the Baltic Sea and warned of rising tensions in the region. The remarks came after drones struck the Russian-owned cargo vessel Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland over the weekend. The attack sparked a fire, forcing the evacuation of 16 crew members to a nearby Russian vessel. One person sustained minor injuries. Both Finland and Russia suggested that Ukraine could be behind the attack, although Kyiv has yet to claim responsibility. The developments point to a widening geographical dimension of the conflict, with Russian-linked maritime assets increasingly facing security threats beyond the Black Sea.

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Even as Ukraine expands its long-range operations against Russian assets, Moscow has continued its aerial assault on Ukrainian territory. Last week, Zelensky accused Russia of launching around 2,700 attack drones, more than 1,400 glide bombs and 165 missiles against Ukraine. Kyiv also witnessed another deadly Russian attack, with at least 15 people killed after a strike hit an apartment building. Emergency crews worked through the night to rescue people trapped beneath the rubble. Among those rescued was a 79-year-old woman who survived under the wreckage for 22 hours.

In another major development, Russian strikes severely damaged energy infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, triggering widespread power outages. The damage disrupted electricity, heating and water supplies, raising fears of a difficult winter for residents. With temperatures expected to fall, Ukraine faces the growing challenge of protecting its critical infrastructure against continued Russian bombardment.

Zelensky appeals to NATO as Ukraine runs short of air defence missiles

Against this backdrop, Zelensky has intensified his diplomatic outreach to Western allies, urging NATO to strengthen Ukraine's air defence capabilities.

The Ukrainian president has warned that delays from Washington in approving the transfer of Patriot air defence systems have left Kyiv struggling to replenish its interceptor missile supplies. This has increased the pressure on Ukraine as Russia continues targeting its cities and energy infrastructure. Addressing NATO lawmakers at a gathering in Berlin, Zelensky reiterated Kyiv's ambition to join the military alliance. He also called for Ukraine, Europe, the United States and Russia to meet as soon as possible to discuss the conflict. However, Ukraine's diplomatic position is becoming increasingly complicated as support for Kyiv faces fresh challenges within Europe.

European support for Ukrainian refugees begins to weaken

According to a report by The Times, citing an opinion poll, public support for accepting Ukrainian refugees in Poland has fallen sharply, from 94 per cent in 2022 to 42 per cent. The shift is significant because Poland has been among Ukraine's most important supporters since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. The country has hosted a large number of Ukrainian refugees and played a key role in supporting Kyiv. With Poland heading towards parliamentary elections next year, the changing public mood could become an important political issue.