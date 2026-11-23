Earlier this year, tech tycoon Elon Musk unveiled plans to put Nvidia-powered AI chips into orbit as part of SpaceX's orbital data centre push.

However, a new report has thrown light on the concerns plaguing lenders.

According to the Financial Times, investors backing the firm's AI chip financing sought guarantees that NVIDIA chips used as collateral would remain on earth.

They reportedly fear that if SpaceX sends the chips into orbit and later defaults, they would be unable to sell the equipment to recover their losses.

Under the financial deal worth nearly 44 billion U.S. dollars, an Apollo Global Management-backed entity will purchase NVIDIA's Vera Rubin chips, which SpaceX will lease for five years.

While the structure keeps borrowing off its balance sheet, the Elon Musk-led firm has to make quarterly payments even if the equipment fails.

Remember, Musk earlier revealed that the first orbital data centre is due to launch in the fourth quarter of 2027.

In January this year, SpaceX filed an application with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to launch up to one million satellites as part of its SpaceX orbital data centre system.

This system would operate at altitudes ranging from 500 to 2,000 kilometres.

The proposed satellites would conduct telemetry, tracking and command operations.

The Musk-led firm argued that it will enable sustainable AI advancement by harnessing Sun's abundant, clean energy in orbit, cutting emissions, minimising land disruption and reducing environmental costs.

This also comes amid the growing backlash against data centres across the world.

In the recently concluded U.S. midterm elections, Republicans suffered a massive defeat in Texas, where Musk lives and where SpaceX is headquartered.

This was despite Musk spending 180 million U.S. dollars on Republican candidates in Texas alone.