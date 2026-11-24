As winter sets in, Delhi and several other cities across northern India witness a sharp deterioration in air quality, with pollution levels frequently reaching alarming levels. However, a new study has challenged the conventional understanding that urban centres are the primary pollution hotspots, revealing that rural areas surrounding the national capital may be facing an even greater pollution burden.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the University of California, and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), found that fine particulate pollution levels in rural Haryana were approximately 20 per cent higher than those recorded in Delhi.

To examine pollution patterns across urban and rural settings, researchers deployed a network of low-cost air quality sensors at 49 locations across villages surrounding Delhi and within the capital. The team analysed the readings collected between July and November 2024. Their findings revealed that rural Haryana consistently recorded higher concentrations of fine particulate matter than Delhi throughout the five-month study period.

The researchers also identified distinct daily pollution patterns in rural areas. Pollution levels peaked between 6 am and 10 am, followed by another rise between 4 pm and 8 pm. These pronounced morning and evening spikes were not observed in the same manner in urban areas.

While stubble burning is frequently identified as a major contributor to air pollution across northwestern India, the study suggested that it does not fully explain the elevated pollution levels in rural Haryana. Instead, researchers pointed to the widespread use of solid fuels, particularly wood, for household cooking and heating as a significant source of emissions. Since these activities are largely concentrated during morning and evening hours, they correspond with the pollution peaks identified by the study.

Other contributing sources include small-scale industries, brick kilns and the burning of waste, which further add to the pollution burden in rural communities.

The findings highlight how household air pollution remains a significant environmental and public health concern beyond major urban centres.

Researchers cautioned that simply extending Delhi's existing pollution-control regulations to surrounding rural areas may not be sufficient to address the problem. They called for region-specific interventions that account for the distinct sources and patterns of pollution in rural communities.