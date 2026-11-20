Anthropic has raised $81.3 billion in its stock market debut on Thursday, taking its valuation beyond $1 trillion and setting a new record for the largest initial public offering (IPO) of all time.

The listing also makes Anthropic the first frontier artificial intelligence company to go public, putting it ahead of competitors such as OpenAI. The previous record was held by Elon Musk's SpaceX, which raised $75 billion in June.

Anthropic sold 980 million shares at $83 apiece. Alongside the money raised from public investors, the company also planned a private share sale worth $26 billion, taking the total amount raised to $107 billion.

The funds are expected to give the company significant financial resources to expand its operations without taking on additional debt.

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Anthropic IPO turns hundreds of employees into centi-millionaires

The public listing has also created a windfall for Anthropic employees. According to reports, around 600 staff members have joined the "centi-millionaire" club, with equity holdings valued at more than $100 million each.

Another 2,800 employees hold shares worth over $10 million. Around 5,100 employees, accounting for 96% of the workforce, are now millionaires.

The IPO also offered employees an unusual opportunity to cash in on their holdings. Staff members were allowed to sell up to 10% of their shares as soon as trading began. In most IPOs, employees have to wait between three and six months before they can sell their shares.

The company's seven co-founders have also seen their combined wealth rise to $166 billion following the listing. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, each founder's fortune is estimated at around $24 billion.

Meet the brother-sister team leading Anthropic

The IPO has also drawn attention to the siblings at the helm of Anthropic. While Dario Amodei leads the company's research and long-term vision, his sister Daniela oversees its business operations.

Dario, Anthropic's CEO, holds several academic qualifications, including a PhD in computational neuroscience from Princeton University. He began his career as a research scientist at Baidu's AI lab before joining OpenAI as its vice president of research, where he helped develop the GPT-2 and GPT-3 AI models.

After leaving OpenAI in 2020, he co-founded Anthropic, the company behind Claude. He is also among the industry leaders calling for a coordinated slowdown in AI development.

Daniela Amodei graduated with a degree in literature, politics and music. She began her career in communications and politics before moving into the technology sector in 2013, when she joined Stripe as a risk manager.

She later moved to OpenAI, where she served as vice president of safety and policy, before becoming one of Anthropic's co-founders.

Anthropic IPO faces protests in New York and San Francisco

Not everyone welcomed the company's stock market debut. Several protesters gathered outside the Nasdaq building in New York City, criticising the financial risks associated with the listing and the environmental impact of investment in artificial intelligence.

Police led several demonstrators away from the entrance and arrested them.

The protests reflected growing political and social opposition to the AI industry. Demonstrations were also held outside Anthropic's headquarters in San Francisco.