A soldier walks out of a station in White River, Ontario. He walks back with a bear cub. It may sound like a children's storybook, but it's the true origin of Winnie-the-Pooh.

Everyone's childhood is incomplete without Winnie-the-Pooh, the bright yellow, honey-loving bear, who is one of the best-known characters in children's literature. He has been a part of billions of childhoods through stories, cartoons, and stuffed toys.

But do you know the real story behind Winnie and its connection to Canada and World War I?

In 1926, AA Milne brought the beloved character to life. But what many don't know is that he was inspired by a real-life black bear from Canada. EH Shepard was an illustrator.

What is the story of Winnie-the-Pooh?

When it comes to Pooh, the first image that comes to mind is the little yellow bear. But the original that inspired Milne was a real-life black bear named Winnie at the London Zoo. So how is she connected to Canada?

The orphaned black bear cub was brought to London by Canadian soldier and veterinarian Harry Colebourn, who later donated her to the zoo.

Picture of real Winnie-the-Pooh Photograph: (X)

How did Harry meet Winnie?

Harry was on a train to war in Aug 1914 when he walked out of the station and purchased a bear cub from a hunter, who had shot her mother, but he was not able to kill the cub, too. Back then, Colebourn bought her for $20.

The soldier named her Winnipeg, which everyone fondly called Winnie.

Picture of Winnie-the-Pooh book Photograph: (X)

How did Winnie reach the London Zoo?

Winnie stayed with the 2nd Canadian Infantry Brigade until they reached England. But when the troops were called to France, her journey with them came to an end. That's when Harry left her at London Zoo, where she later became a permanent resident. And that is where AA Milne first saw Winnie. She was a lovable, sweet-toothed bear who soon became the most beloved animal in the zoo. One of the many people, who walked inside the zoo was Christopher Robin and his father, AA Milne.

Harry Colebourn with Winnie Photograph: (X)

How did AA Milne write the book?

Christopher Robin loved Winnie so much that he named his own teddy bear after her. He then combined it with the name of a friend's pet swan, called "Pooh," and that's how Winnie-the-Pooh was born.

Inspired by his son's teddy bear, Milne published Winnie-the-Pooh on October 14, 1926. The story revolves around the old bear and his friends - Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Owl, and Rabbit.