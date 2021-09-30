Pics: Ed Sheeran, wife Cherry Seaborn make rare appearance at a gaming event

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have been married for nearly three years, but they rarely make public appearances together.



In a recent UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in Paris--Parc des Princes--the couple was spotted in the crowd, laughing, holding hands and cheering the players on.

Also read: Did Kate Middleton pay tribute to Princess Diana at the premiere of 'No Time To Die'?

Sticking to his signature casual style, Ed was dressed in an army green jacket and a cream hoodie with a colourful detail round the collar, while his wife Cherry wore a brown chunky knit over a black top, with her hair in a ponytail and hoop earrings. She finished her look with a pair of transparent glasses.

The singer's father John had also joined them for the match.

Also read: Britney Spears burst into tears after learning about her father's suspension: Reports

Ed and Cherry were childhood friends but they started dating only in 2015. The couple then went on to marry in 2019 and last year welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica together.

Interestingly, the 'Perfect' singer, in a recent interview, had expressed his desire of giving up music for becoming a full-time dad.

"In my year off, I was kind of searching for who I was because I stopped playing music for a bit. And music is entirely me as a person. And then I had my daughter — well, my wife had our daughter, but I’m a parent. And then I was like, that’s it, this is me. I’m just going to be a dad, I’m not going to play music anymore.’ I think it’s more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents love creating and enjoy their jobs, and seeing that rather than like looking at your dad as technically unemployed," the Grammy winner had reportedly said.

Also read: Halsey turns 27: The singer reveals baby Ender's face as birthday surprise

Looking at their pictures from their latest outing, one can say the couple is oh-so-in-love!

Check out their fan reactions here: