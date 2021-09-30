Halsey turns 27: The singer reveals baby Ender's face as birthday surprise

Singer-songwriter turned 27 on Wednesday and, as a birthday surprise to her fans, she revealed the face of her son Aydin for the the first time.



In the pictures, which has been shared on Instagram by the singer, baby Aydin can be seen wearing onesie, a blue hat and coordinating socks.



The happy child can be seen staring into oblivion in one of the pictures from Halsey's now viral carousal.

"The best birthday gift there is," Halsey captioned the post.

Halsey had baby Ender with partner Alev Aydin, who is a screenwriter, on July 14 of this year. Ender's full name is Ender Ridley Aydin.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," Halsey had announced on social media at the time of her son's arrival.



Halsey would frequently share shots of her breastfeeding the child and his nursery, but never his face. On Wednesday, that changed.

"I had to make a choice, especially in my pregnancy, where the girl who's been the open book for six years, this had to be mine. I was not going to put myself (out there). The consequences were too high. The consequences of letting social media stress me out or cause me grief. It's no longer just me being affected by it. There's a whole other person whose nervous system is being affected by the status of mine. So I had to kind of make that choice," Halsey had said about her pregnancy to a news website.

