Britney Spears burst into tears after learning about her father's suspension: Reports

Britney Spears got emotional when she learnt that her father Jamie Spears had been suspended from her conservatorship after 13 long years.

"Britney burst into tears upon hearing the judge’s decision," a source told Page Six of the superstar’s reaction.

"For the longest time, she had begun to think that she would never see the day that her father’s domineering control over every single aspect of her life would end, but it finally happened."



The insider added, "She’s in shock and at a loss for words but literally jumping for joy. She hasn't felt joy like this in 13 years."



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie from conservatorship and stated that it was in Britney’s "best interest". Jamie would no longer be the conservator of her estate. An account has replaced Jamie temporarily and Britney has a hearing in November related to the case.

"The current situation is untenable," Penny said after hearing arguments from both sides. "It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears."



Jamie Spears had been in charge of his daughter`s business affairs since 2008 when he put in place a wide-ranging, court-approved conservatorship after she suffered a mental breakdown. The details of her mental health have never been revealed.

The singer`s father made a surprise request earlier in September for her conservatorship to end but argued that he should remain in his role to smooth the transition.

