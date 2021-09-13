Who is Sam Asghari? Meet Britney Spears' 27-year-old fiance

On Sunday, singer Britney Spears took to Instagram to post a video with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and announce their engagement. The 39-year-old singer showed off a giant rock on her ring finger as she smiled standing next to her beau.

In the middle of a bitter and very public legal battle to end her 13-year long conservatorship, Sam has stood by Britney like a rock and has been a very vocal advocate of the #FreeBritney movement. The two have been dating for over four years now and have shared a private relationship so far.



27-year old Sam Asghari is a fitness trainer and met Spears in 2016 on the sets of her music video 'Slumber Party'. According to reports, Asghari was born in Tehran, Iran but migrated to the US when he was 12 years old and attended high school in Los Angeles.



Asghari is a personal trainer and runs Asghari Fitness which offers personalised training programs and customized meal plans to its members.



The man, who remains a low profile mostly, indulges fans with drool-worthy photos of himself from time to time.

In an interview with Men's Health magazine a few years ago, Asghari revealed that he joined his high school's football team and later participated in a football program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but was cut before his freshman year. He eventually played for Los Angeles's Moorpark College.



It was his sister who suggested he tried his hand at modelling.



"I was a very masculine guy—I played football and was in the police academy," Asghari told Men's Health. "At the time, my Sunday best was basketball shorts. My sister said, 'I will take you to this audition, just come with me.'

He walked for his first runway show in Palm Springs at the age of 21 and he also featured in ads for Super Bowl and Toyota Prius. He also dabbled in acting and featured in Fifth Harmony's 'Work from Home' music video which led him to a part in Spears' music video.

Recalling their first meeting, Asghari said, "She said, 'Hi, I'm Britney,' and I said, 'I'm sorry. What's your name again?'" he said. "I tried to be funny. I don't think anybody got it."

The two exchanged phone numbers, went out for sushi on their first date. The rest is history.



The two often put out workout videos together- which Asghari admits is his partner's idea.



"Working out together is always nice and we try to do it a couple of times," he said. "It's super healthy, mentally and physically. It takes your mind off of everything else."



"The exercises, I come up with them, but the videos are because of my better half. She's the video director," he said. "It's a very fun thing, and I look back at them and smile."



Asghari gives Spears credit for pushing him to do his best. "She motivates me more than anyone. It's crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. If I could be that humble when I'm that high in life, that would be the best thing. I grew up with three sisters, and my personality is just to be a supportive person for my family and she's family. I'm always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me."



Much like Spears, Asghari too is not fond of her father Jamie Spears. in June when Spears broke her silence during a court hearing, the singer expressed the desire to get married and have babies and stated that conservatorship prevented her from living her life. In an earlier Instagram story, Asghari had echoed his partner's thoughts and said, "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," he wrote in a post shared to his Instagram Stories. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick."

