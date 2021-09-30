Britney Spears' father suspended from conservatorship: How it all started; a timeline of events

Popstar Britney Spears can finally heave a sigh of relief as on Wednesday, her father Jamie Spears was suspended from the role of her conservator.

The singer has been under conservatorship since 2008. Her father Jamie Spears was made her conservator by the court which allowed him to make all decisions regarding Spears life.



Over the years, fans of the singer were convinced that Britney was sending signals of help and started the 'Free Britney' movement which gained momentum last year.



Here's a look at a timeline of her conservatorship case.

Late 2000s



The singer's erratic behaviour and public meltdown drew attention of the media with most wondering if she was mentally unwell.

The singer was spotted driving her car with her infant son in her lap on one occasion while another time she publicly shaved her head in public and attacked a paparazzi's car with a baseball bat.



The star also took several trips to rehab and was hospitalised for mental illness twice. Eventually she lost custody of her two kids to husband, Kevin Federline.

2008



After Britney's second psychiatric hold, her father Jamie Spears petitioned to the Los Angeles County Superior Court for an emergency "temporary conservatorship" over his daughter. Spears senior was declared as his daughter's conservator by the court which gave him complete control over Britney's estate and her well-being along with co-conservator Andrew Wallet who handled her money.



Britney's father also got control over her life, and had the rights to restrict who she meets, her business deals and what she even eats.



By the end of 2008, Jamie was made her permanent conservator.

2009



The movement that has now become the #FreeBritney movement, saw its origin a year after Jamie took control of Britney's life and estate.

A website by the name FreeBritney.net started in 2009 which questioned the court's order with fans questioning the importance of legal guardianship for their favourite star.

Since then, the cause has gained a massive amount of followers and protests are frequently held outside of courthouses during hearings regarding the case.

2019



Britney remained active in the music scene despite being under conservatorship for over 10 years without speaking much about it.



In early 2019, Spears cancelled her upcoming Vegas residency and announced "an indefinite work hiatus," due to her father's poor health.



In March, Wallet stepped down as co-conservator and suggested the court accept his resignation Without citing a proper reason, Wallet simply stated to the court that Britney would "substantial detriment, irreparable harm and immediate danger" if he didn’t step down, media reported.



Soon after Wallet's exit, the singer checked into a mental health facility for a month-long stay.

Late 2019



The same Jamie stepped out down temporarily from his role as a conservator and a judge approved the singer’s longtime "care-manager" Jodi Montgomery to take over the role.



Jamie's decision, according to reports, came after an altercation with Britney's son. Although in court he stated bad health as the reason for taking time off.

2020



#FreeBritney movement gained momentum as fans rallied for the singer and argued on social media that the singer was sending signals asking for help through her various social media posts.

Over 134,000 concerned fans signed a petition asking for Spears to get her own lawyer and finally get out of the conservatorship.



Meanwhile, Britney's conservatorship was extended by the court owing to the pandemic keeping in mind the social distancing norms.



Jamie faced a major setback when Britney's brother, Bryan Spears, said that his sister has "always wanted to get out of the "guardianship."



"She's been in this thing for quite some time now. Obviously, there was a need for it in the beginning," Bryan said during an appearance on the 'As NOT Seen on TV' podcast. "Now they've made some changes and all we can do is hope for the best!"



Britney also opposed the idea of reinstating Jamie as the co-conservator. Her conservatorship was however extended to 2021.

2021



Documentary 'Framing Britney Spears' released showed the events that led to Britney's conservatorship in the first place. The documentary clearly showed how the media hounded Britney for years and created a certain image of the singer which she had desired to break free of.



The star reportedly suggested that a trust company take over her conservatorship and formally asked the court to nix Jamie's return, and eventually, a judge ruled that Jamie and Bessemer Trust Co. would work together to oversee the star's estate.



Jamie meanwhile, declares that his daughter has dementia and hence cannot be removed from conservatorship.

June 2021



Britney makes her first appearance in court( virtually) and breaks her silence on being under conservatorship for 13 years. The singer explicitly addresses her desire to end her "abusive" conservatorship, gives details on how her life has been controlled by her father who she demands should be 'jailed'. Expresses a desire to get married and have children and her IUD removed.



July 2021



After Britney's explosive testimony, several of her close aides resign including her manager Larry Rudolph who handled her career for over 25 years and her lawyer of 13 years Samuel Ingham.



Soon after Britney is allowed to pick her own attorney. The singer chooses Hollywood power lawyer Mathew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig in her pursuit of ending the arrangement.



She also calls out her father and sister in a social media post soon after. For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think !!!!" she wrote, before adding, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an award show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!"



Rosengart moves swiftly and files petitition to officially request the replacement of Jamie Spears as conservator. The petition seeks to appoint CPA Jason Rubin as the next conservator of the pop star's estate and notes that she selected him herself.

August 2021



Jamie Spears reluctantly agrees to step away from his responsibilities as conservator of the pop star's estate after initially denying to do so. "Even as Mr Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests," his lawyer said in the court filing. "So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."



Days later Rosengart filed a supplemental petition to suspend and remove Jamie from the conservatorship immediately. Rosengart argued that Jamie's filing was proof that he is more concerned for his own well-being instead of his daughter's.

September 7, 2021



Jamie Spears surprises everyone as he files petition to end Britney's conservatorship. "As Mr Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," the document says. "If Ms Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes that she should get that chance."

September 13, 2021

Britney Spears and her boyfriend of four years Sam Asghari announced their engagement.

September 28, 2021



New documentary details shocking details on how Britney's calls and bedroom was bugged by security on her father's orders. The film also reveals how the singer's medication was increased during her stint as a celebrity judge on 2012 reality show 'The X Factor'. Britney Vs Spears review: A lonely princess in her hellish castle

September 29, 2021



Huge victory for the #FreeBritney movement as LA court suspends Jamie Spears as Britney's conservatorship with immediate effect. Spears will be replaced with an accountant on a temporary basis, the court ruled.