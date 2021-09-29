Britney Spears' medication was increased while she was working on 'The X Factor', claims new documentary

The new documentary 'Britney vs Spears' on Netflix has revealed more shocking facts about conservatorship and the web of lies and control tactics that were used on pop star Britney Spears.



Several shocking allegations were made in the film which has been helmed by Erin Lee Carr and Jenny Eliscu as they spoke to Spears' former manager Sam Lutfi, her ex-boyfriend Adnan Ghalib and assistant Felicia Culothha among others to get an isight into the singer's life under conservatorship.



One of the shocking claims includes a detailed account of how Britney Spears was allegedly mistreated while working on 'The X Factor' in 2012.

According to a medical evaluation done under her conservatorship, working on the show caused Spears "undue pressure." The singer's then manager, Larry Rudolph reportedly had pushed her to do the show and claimed that backing out would look bad and fuel rumours of Spears being unwell. Spears reportedly has a $15 million deal to work on the show.

Precautions were reportedly put in place to help Spears, including the "mandatory" presence of her then-fiancé Jason Trawick on the set.



Shocking details have emerged which state Spears' medication was also allegedly increased depending on if she was working that day.



"There’s different dosages on ‘non-work days’ and work days,’" Eliscu says in the doc while looking at the paperwork. "On one hand, Jamie and the team valued the benefits of stimulants for Britney’s performance. This had been the case for her tours and for her participation on ‘The X Factor.’ By the same token, Jamie wanted Britney not to take stimulants. This contradiction has not been resolved."

The documents though did not specify the type of medication that was administered on the singer during those days. Earlier this year, during her explosive court trial Britney Spears revealed she was forced to take lithium (commonly used to treat bipolar disorder) against her will.



"It’s a strong drug. You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than 5 months," she told a judge at the time. "I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything."



The singer had earlier claimed she was forced to perform against her.