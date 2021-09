Flings, marriages and engagements! Britney Spears’ dating history

Pop legend Britney Spears has been in the spotlight for more than 20 years and apart from her conservatorship battle, her love life has also gained a lot of attention. As Spears announced her engagement to long time boyfriend Sam Asghari, take a look at her past relationship and flings.

Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are undoubtedly two of the most talked-about stars of their generation and their love life remains one of the hottest topics till date.

They dated from early 1999 until 2002. At the time, she was at the height of her career, while he was at the peak of his boy band days in NSYNC. The couple decided to pull the plug on their picture-perfect Hollywood relationship in 2002 after four years of dating and things ended quite abruptly.

(Photograph:Twitter)