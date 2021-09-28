Britney Spears' lawyer says dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' by monitoring her calls

An attorney for Britney Spears on Monday stepped up demands for the swift suspension of the singer`s father from his role as her guardian, saying he had "crossed unfathomable lines" by reportedly bugging her phone and bedroom.



In a court filing ahead of a hearing on Wednesday, attorney Mathew Rosengart said a TV documentary released on Friday contained "deeply disturbing allegations" that "magnify the need to suspend Mr Spears immediately."



The New York Times documentary "Controlling Britney Spears" featured a former employee of a security firm hired by Jamie Spears who said he monitored the singer`s phone calls and text messages, including some with her previous lawyer. A listening device was also placed in her bedroom, the employee said.

Also read: The surveillance apparatus that surrounded Britney Spears



Lawyers for Jamie Spears did not discuss specific allegations but said last week his actions were within his authority as a conservator and "were done with knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney and/or the court."



Jamie Spears has controlled his daughter`s business affairs since 2008, when he put in place a conservatorship after she suffered a mental breakdown. The conservatorship has dictated her personal, medical, performing and financial affairs.



The "Stronger" singer stepped up her efforts in June to break free of the arrangement. In a surprise move earlier in September, Jamie Spears said that he supported ending the conservatorship but said there were no grounds to suspend him.



A hearing on the case is scheduled for Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.



"He must be suspended on September 29; followed by the prompt termination of the conservatorship," Rosengart wrote in Monday`s filing.