Gladiator sequel: Director Ridley Scott confirms script is being 'written now'

Director of Oscar-winning film 'Gladiator', Ridley Scott, has reportedly said that the script for his long-awaited sequel to his 2000 Russell Crowe-headlined film 'Gladiator' is underway and that he will take it up on priority soon.



Director Ridley Scott has said that he will start focusing on the 'Gladiator' sequel once he is finished with Napolean drama 'Kitbag'.

Also read: 'No Time To Die' review: Daniel Craig bows out with a bang

"I’m already having [the next] Gladiator written now. So when I’ve done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go," the Oscar-nominated director told a global magazine.



The sequel, which was first announced in November of 2018, will reportedly follow the life of Lucius--the son of Lucilla and Commodus.



Paramount Pictures is backing the project, with Peter Craig--'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'The Batman' writter--is penning the script.

Also read: Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra turn producers for Broadway’s ‘Chicken & Biscuits’



Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated film this year is, however, Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's biographical drama 'House of Gucci' that also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino in pivotal roles.



'House of Gucci' is slated to release on November 24.

Also read: Marvel Studios has 31 projects in development confirms executive