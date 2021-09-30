'No Time To Die' review: Daniel Craig bows out with a bang

It's going to be hard for fans of Daniel Craig to bid him goodbye from a role that has been his identity for more than a decade. But filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga ensures the send-off is spectacular and gives the audience a fitting finale to Daniel Craig as James Bond in No time to die.



Craig dominates every frame. He fights, kicks ass, drive through narrow lanes skillfully, romances, plays goofy and even cries. The actor over the years has made the 007 more humane, who hurts, battles his own demons while fighting for the greater cause of saving the world. In 'No Time To Die' Bond is forced out of retirement as old enemies pose a greater threat to mankind.

The film opens with an elaborate sequence that has a dash of romance, explosion, chase, a mysterious new villain (Rami Malek) and action which sets the tone of the film well. It has been over 5 years that James Bond has faded into oblivion. The man now lives in Jamaica and is a recluse who does not want to be part of any mission anymore. But his old associates M (Ralph Fiennes) and CIA friend Felix (Jeffrey Wright) lure him back stating that old nemesis Spectre is active again. His involvement in the mission also includes coming face to face with old love Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) and the now-imprisoned Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) from that 2015 movie.





Problems are in plenty for Bond even when he returns. A bioweapon poses a threat to wipe off millions across the world (an eerie coincidence to present times considering the film was completed long before the pandemic), there is a new 007 agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch), who is always a step ahead, wanting to outsmart Bond.

At 2 hours and 43 minutes, the film appears slightly stretched at the second half when Bond digs deeper in his personal life, but considering this is Craig's last outing as the famous spy- this flaw can be overlooked. The film, much like its prequels, has sleek cinematography by Linus Sandgren who captures the diverse landscapes of London, Italy and Jamaica splendidly.





'No Time To Die' is the 25th James Bond film and so the makers pay hat tip to old characters, plot lines, weaving an intricate tale of love and deceit. It also showcases Craig in top form. He loves passionately and hates with vengeance. Matching him are a credible set of actors including Rami Malek who plays the eerie, creepy Safin to the hilt, lea Seydoux as the vulnerable Madeleine and Lashana Lynch as the cocky new 007. There are also the familiar faces like Ben Wishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Christoph Waltz as the maverick Blofeld and Ralph Fiennes as M who deliver credible performances.

With ample amount high octane action and chase sequences- including one featuring the gorgeous Ana de Armas- 'No Time To Die' delivers a solid James Bond film. It tries to push the envelope by giving the women more screentime and defined characters- but ultimately resorts to showcasing Craig as Bond the greatest spy the world has ever seen. And Craig does not disappoint as he bows out with style, leaving viewers emotional but happy.



'No Time To Die' is out in theatres from September 30.

