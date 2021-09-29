James Bond is Daniel Craig's home, says new Bond villain Rami Malek

For 15 years Daniel Craig has played famous spy James Bond with utmost conviction. As 'No Time To Die' finally hits theatres on September 30, it will be the last time that Craig will play the character that made him a household name.



Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek who plays the antagonist opposite Craig in the new film reflected upon working with the actor and called James Bond franchise Craig's home'.

"When you come into someone`s home you have to be extremely respectful and 007, James Bond, is Daniel`s home. He was incredibly generous, very gracious, and also exceptionally detail-orientated and he made it a hell of a lot of fun. Good bloke," said Malek.

Talking about his working experience, Craig said, "It was everything you`d want me to say. And more. He`s very giving. He`s so dedicated and so I think he appreciates it when he sees that reciprocated, as it was, by all the actors on the set."



Malek will be playing the villain Lucifer Safin in the movie. He described his character as 'manipulatively charming.'



"His evil takes form in ways beyond the confines of so many villainous stereotypes. When building the character Cary (Director) and I talked about what would terrify us; when we`re sitting in that cinema what collectively, as human beings, would truly unnerve us, what would give us chills," the actor added.

"The fundamental answer to this was finding the truth to the villainy. Something that makes it frighteningly possible. He`s not a cackling mastermind, he`s fastidious and precise in his kills."



'No Time To India' hits Indian screens on September 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.