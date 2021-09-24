Who will be the next James Bond? Five possible contenders

There are few casting decisions as hotly anticipated as the question of who will be the next 007, with many expecting that a black Bond or even female Bond is on the cards.

Daniel Craig, a somewhat reluctant Bond at times, has had one foot out of the tuxedo almost from the moment he took on the role back in 2006.

But 'No Time to Die' appears really to be his fifth and final outing, and so the rumour mill is back in action.

For years, certain names have been closely linked to the role which has previously been played by stars including Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan.

