James Bond keeps his date as 'No Time To Die' finally premieres in London

After multiple delays, the 25th James Bond film 'No Time To Die' had a grand primer at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday- two days ahead of its official release. The biggest premiere since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world- had the film's cast and members of the British royal family in attendance. Here take a look at the starry premiere night.

Bond is here

Looking dapper in a pink velvet dinner jacket, actor Daniel Craig posed on the red carpet. 'No Time To Die' is Craig's last outing as James Bond. "It's such a great relief. It was so important to me to come and celebrate with all the other cast and crew and to get it into the cinemas and we`re here," Craig told the press.

(Photograph:AFP)