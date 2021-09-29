Watch: 'Over my dead body' jokes Daniel Craig when asked if Hugh Jackman will play next James Bond

It was a laughing riot when names were crossed off the list for the possible candidates of James Bond as the current 007 Daniel Craig sat down for an interview with Scottish television presenter Lorraine Kelly.

With the world witnessing a grand-esque UK premiere of the latest James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ as the royalty, celebs and cast of the film appeared in their finest on the red carpet -- James Bond Daniel Craig was caught joking and toying around with names for the next Bond, a day prior.

Before Bond became blonde and Daniel was picked to play the role in 2006’s Casino Royale, among the highest running names was Hugh Jackman who plays the famous Wolverine of ‘X-Men’. And now that Daniel is ready to bid adieu to the job of world’s most famous spy, Hugh Jackman’s name seemed to have cropped up again and we are not complaining!

On Monday, the Australian actor shared a clip of an interview between Lorraine Kelly and Daniel Craig. When Kelly brought up the search for the new Bond and began to mention advice that Hugh Jackman had apparently given him, Daniel Craig interrupted her, joking that he will never be taking up that role.

Daniel said, "He's not going to be it," and added, "Over my dead body," with a smile.

Hugh Jackman shared the clip in good spirit as he said, "Well … that kills that rumor!" He added, "Daniel, mate, you will always be @007 to me. #notimetodie. I'm IN. @lorrainekellysmith."

Hugh Jackman has always been open to the idea of him playing James Bond. He even revealed at one point that he was tapped as a potential replacement for Pierce Brosnan before Daniel Craig took over the role. "I got a call from my agent saying, 'There is some possible interest in you for Bond, are you interested?' At the time I wasn't. I was about to shoot X-Men 2 and Wolverine had become this thing in my life and I didn't want to be doing two such iconic characters at once."

Meanwhile, the banter was in good faith as Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig are longtime friends. They starred together on the Broadway stage in 2009's ‘A Steady Rain’, which had a limited run.