Kate Middleton glows in gold at 'No Time To Die' premiere

'No Time To Die' may have faced delays since last year due to the pandemic, but makers pulled out a starry world premiere on Tuesday in London to make up for all the lost time.



Along with the film's impressive star cast, in attendance was British royalty as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Duke and Duchess of Cornwall on the red carpet of the premiere that took place in London's Royal Albert Hall. The royal couples were the guest of honour at the event.



All eyes were though on Kate Middleton who pulled out all the sartorial stops. The Duchess of Cambridge hit the red carpet in a glittering gold cape gown by Jenny Packham adorned with sequins and beadwork. Matching metallic pumps, gold circular statement earrings and an elegant updo completed Middleton`s look for the night.

Her husband, Prince William looked handsome in a sharp black tux and bowtie. Prince Charles also sported a black tux and bowtie, while Camilla opted for a long-sleeved pale blue gown with scattered embellishments.







'No Time To Die' will be Daniel Craig's last outing as the famous spy. Craig has played the iconic spy in four films so far - 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum of Solace', 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre'.





The film, helmed by Cary Fukanaga, will follow Bond who has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica.



His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.`No Time To Die` will release in India on September 30.