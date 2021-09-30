Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra turn producers for Broadway’s ‘Chicken & Biscuits’

Broadway alum Nick Jonas and actress-wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas have joined the production team of Broadway comedy ‘Chicken & Biscuits’.

Douglas Lyon’s Broadway comedy is currently in previews at Circle in the Square Theatre.

The deal materialised post Nick Jonas' visit to the cast and creative team at the theater. Incidentally, it includes two from his upcoming 2022 Jersey Boys Live! streaming project -- producer E. Clayton Cornelious and cast member Michael Urie.

Another cast member Norm Lewis appeared with Nick Jonas in the 2010 Les Misérables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary.

On the new association, Nick Jonas issued a statement that reads: “Broadway has always had a special place in my heart. It helped launch my career. And after the last year and a half, Broadway is exactly what we need in this world. This play highlights the importance of love, laughter, and family. It’s got energy, it’s got style, and it’s got heart — the kind of vibe that is so unique to live theatre.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra said, “Broadway is back, but this time it’s a new Broadway. It’s time we see some more diversity on the stage, and this cast and production team is making history on that front. This is a monumental moment for the industry, and I’m overjoyed to be a part of it. This is also my first foray into Broadway, so to bring this show to audiences with my husband Nick, who has so much experience in the medium, and at a time when we need it most, is a very proud moment for me.”

Priyanka recently starred in and produced 'The White Tiger' that even got an Oscar nomination. She will next be seen in 'The Matrix 4' with Keanu Reeves and 'Text For You' and Russo Brothers' 'Citadel' series that will stream on Amazon Prime.

As for 'Chicken & Biscuits', it was written by Black playwright Lyons, stars a largely Black cast and is directed by Zhailon Levingston, who at 27 becomes the youngest Black director in Broadway history.

The production’s ensemble cast includes Cleo King in her Broadway debut as Baneatta Mabry, the eldest daughter in a large family that’s gathering for the funeral and life celebration of a family elder. Playing her sister Beverly is Ebony Marshall-Oliver, who recently appeared in Shakespeare in the Park’s Merry Wives. Also in the cast: Lewis and Urie, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Devere Rogers, Aigner Mizzelle and Alana Raquel Bowers.

The production team apart from the Jonas-Chopra duo is Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, E. Clayton Cornelious, Leah Michalos, Kayla Greenspan, Mapleseed Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, John Paterakis, and Invisible Wall Productions/Blaine Hopkins.

