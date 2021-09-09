'The Matrix: Resurrections' trailer: Keanu Reeves returns as Neo, Priyanka Chopra pens emotional note 

Neo and Trinity are back! Keanu Reeves reprises his career's most popular character Neo in 'The Matrix: Resurrections' - the fourth instalment of the hit franchise. The highly anticipated trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday and it has Reeves going back to the basics.



Starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris along with Keanu Reeves, 'The Matrix: Resurrections' promises to be an exciting ride.



The trailer indicates that Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, and Trinity, essayed by Carrie-Anne Moss, have no memory of what happened in 'The Matrix' trilogy. It’s a new reality they have to navigate through and they have to do it together.

Watch the trailer here:





Complete with jaw-dropping action sequences, this sci-fi promises to be an entertaining watch. Whether it matches up to the first film -the most successful of the franchise that was released in 1999- is something that we will have to wait and watch.



Priyanka Chopra, who plays a key role in the film, too appears briefly in the trailer. Chopra took to Instagram to share her excitement at being part of the hit franchise as she shared the trailer.



"They had me at ‘Neo and Trinity are back’! The Matrix trilogy defined my generation of cinema. It was the gold standard… something we all role played and referenced all our lives! So, here I am… a small, excited little fish in the huge cinematic pond that is THE Matrix! Needless to say, I am honoured and thrilled to be a part of this legacy and to have had the experience of working under the tutelage of Lana Wachowski and alongside this incredible, iconic cast. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll know that “Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is”... so just give in. The Matrix is different things to different people and having got a glimpse of what’s coming, I would love to hear your thoughts! @thematrixmovie" Priyanka wrote. \

'The Matrix: Resurrections' has been directed by Lana Wachowski. The film hits theatres on December 22.