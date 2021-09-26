Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks regal as she poses near the Eiffel Tower; pics

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has posted some breathtakingly beautiful pictures of her from the city of love, Paris, as she hosted the Global Citizen Live event.



Images of her posing like the diva she is with the iconic Eiffel Tower as backdrop has made her latest carousal go viral on Instagram.



Priyanka captioned the picture as, "An Evening in Paris." For the event, the 'Matrix 4' wore an Earth themed prabul Gurung dress.

However, in one of her videos shared on her Instagram Story, the actress said, “Here I am! Global Citizen live baby, in Paris."

In another Story, PC wrote, "Over the next 24 hours, we are going to see the world of politics, music and activism come together with two urgent goals: to defend the planet and defeat poverty."



She also shared pictures and videos of Sir Elton John performing live for the cause.

The Global Citizen Live event was a 24-hour performance-heavy livestream that's goal is to raise funds and awareness for vaccine equity all around the world.



Amid other world leaders and dignitaries, the royal couple will appear on the Great Lawn in Central Park to encourage the leading nations of the world to work together and put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The fundraising event has also called on G-7 countries, as well as the European Union, for immediate disbursement of one billion COVID-19 vaccines to the countries that are in dire need.



Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, among others, marked their attendance from different venues.

The Paris edition, hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Denis Brogniart, saw performances by Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat and Måneskin.