Priyanka Chopra responds to 'The Activist' controversy: I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed you

After facing severe backlash over her upcoming show 'The Activist', actress Priyanka Chopra has apologised to her fans for her participation.



On Friday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to apologise to people for disappointing them.



"I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect. You were heard. The show got it wrong, and I`m sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you," she wrote.



"The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I`m happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I`m proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it`s time to hit pause and re-evaluate," Priyanka added.

"There is a global community of activists who fight the fight every single day and put their blood, sweat and tears into creating change, but more often than not, they are rarely heard or acknowledged. Their work is so important and they too deserve to be recognized and celebrated. Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do," she concluded.



'The Activist' was set to be a competitive series, which aimed at pitting several activists and public figures against each other in order to promote their causes on social media. The winner would get the highest amount of funding for his or her cause.



The format, however, did not go down well with most people and the show faced major backlash. A lot of people on social media called out the makers for being tone-deaf and insensitive.

After facing huge backlash, the makers changed the format of `The Activist`. They shifted its five-episode format to a one-time documentary special.



Priyanka Chopra, Usher and Julianne Hough are part of the show as hosts. A day earlier Julianne Hough, too responded to the criticism on her Instagram page and stated that the show 'missed the mark'.

"My commitment has been to reflect and act differently. Not perfectly, but hopefully with a more developed understanding that racism and white supremacy is harmful to ALL people. I’ve definitely not addressed all the different, valuable feedback about what the show missed and my missteps. I want you to know that I am still listening, because this is a messy and uncomfortable conversation, and I’m committed to being here for all of it," she explained. Read her full statement here.